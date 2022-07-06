SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all City facilities to be lowered to half-staff to coincide with President Joseph R. Biden’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered immediately to honor victims of the Highland Park, IL shooting.
“Spokane sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the devastating and unacceptable tragedy in Illinois,” said Woodward. “We encourage anyone with a flag outside their home or business to join us in honoring the seven people who lost their lives.”
Flags will remain lowered until sundown on Saturday, July 9.