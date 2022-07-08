From the City of Spokane:
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has directed that all flags at City facilities be lowered to half-staff to coincide with President Joseph R. Biden’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered in remembrance of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.
“Former Prime Minister Abe was the longest serving prime minister in Japan’s history and a strong ally for the United States,” said Mayor Woodward. “We encourage anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to join us in honoring the former prime minister.”
Former Prime Minister Abe was assassinated on Friday, July 8 in Nara, Japan. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, July 10.