From the City of Spokane:
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has ordered flags at all City facilities to be lowered to half-staff to coincide with President Joseph R. Biden’s directive that state and U.S. flags at all state agency facilities be lowered on Sunday, Oct. 9 for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
“October 9 through October 15 is Fire Prevention Week,” Woodward said. “We encourage all residents to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme, Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
Visit the Spokane Fire Department’s website for some simple home fire escape planning tips. The City encourages anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to join us in memorializing fallen firefighters.