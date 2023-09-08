From the University of Idaho:
The active-shooter incident in Moscow earlier this week is a stark reminder of the realities each of us faces as we go about our normal days. While campus is buzzing with excitement as classes resume, many of you are having the new experience of living on your own and engaging in residential campus life.
We want you to enjoy your time on campus, but we also want you to be safe. Here are some reminders of ways to stay informed, safe and, if something should happen, how to report it. Also, September is Katy Benoit Campus Safety Awareness Month, with lots of activities and opportunities for you to get involved.
Ensure You Get Immediate Notifications
Vandal Alerts are sent via text and/or email in the event your immediate attention is needed to maintain your own safety or the safety of others. Ensure you are signed up to receive Vandal Alerts and that your mobile number and preferred email address are current by checking your settings in VandalWeb under the Personal Information tab.
Safety at Your Fingertips
A new personal information and safety app is available on your phone through Rave Guardian, the same company that makes our Vandal Alert software possible. The Rave Guardian app is preloaded with common phone numbers and services including:
- Safe Walk
- Dean of Students Office
- Local medical facilities
- Prevention and reporting services and more
The app has a 911 feature, a content directory that directs you to the U of I policy or specific piece of information selected, and a chat feature where you can have one-on-one chats with security and emergency management to report safety concerns, request help during sporting events or get general information when a Vandal Alert is issued.
The app can also be used as a personal safety device, allowing those you trust to know when you will be in transit from one location to another. This is tracked by a timer and alerts those you select, as well as campus security, that you have not checked in. Download the Rave Guardian app to get started.
Keep Your Personal Items Safe
- Lock all outside doors and windows, even if you are only leaving for a short time.
- Leave your lights on when you are gone. If you are going to be gone for an extended time, consider having a trusted friend or family member check on your residence.
- Consider using lights with automatic timers.
- Always lock vehicles and do not leave valuable items in vehicles.
- Use curtains on windows.
- Do not put information about your location (vacations, business trips, etc.) on social media.
How to Report Sexual Misconduct
The University of Idaho is committed to the health, well-being and safety of all students and employees.
A victim of sexual misconduct is never at fault. The only person responsible for sexual misconduct is the perpetrator. It is a violation of university policy to engage in sexual activity without consent from the other person. A university student or employee in violation of this policy faces sanctions up to and including expulsion or termination.
Reports of sexual misconduct, as well as questions related to sexual misconduct, should be directed to the Office of Civil Rights and Investigations online reporting or 208-885-4285.
All students can receive confidential support services, including assistance filing a complaint with the university and/or with law enforcement, as well as learn how to help make our campus safer through bystander intervention by visiting the Women’s Centerin Memorial Gym 109, calling 208-885-2777 or emailing wcenter@uidaho.edu.
Don’t Approach Moose or Other Wild Animals
Moose are frequent wildlife visitors to U of I’s Moscow campus. Though not normally aggressive, moose can turn aggressive when harassed by people, dogs and traffic.
If You See a Moose
- Talk calmly and back away. Give the moose about 50 feet of personal space.
- If you have a dog with you, leash your dog and keep it back.
- Never get between a mother (cow) and her calf.
- Don’t yell, throw things or offer food.
- Be aware of aggressive behavior such as ears laid back, hair raised on hump (or “hackles”), grunting or stomping feet.
- Don’t take a selfie with the moose.
If You See Something, Say Something
In case of emergency, call 911, or call the Office of Public Safety and Security at 208-885-SAFE.
Request a security escort by calling the Office of Public Safety and Security at 208-885-SAFE.
Reach the Moscow Police Department on campus by calling 208-882-2677.
If you choose to initiate a police investigation of a crime, the Moscow Police Department will investigate, provide support and offer related services.
File a VandalCARE report for yourself or someone you believe needs assistance.
We sincerely hope you do not have to deal with any of the situations outlined here. But, if you do, know that Public Safety and Security, the Dean of Students and all U of I employees are here to help.
Office of Public Safety and Security: campus-security@uidaho.edu