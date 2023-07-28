From Washington Trust Bank:
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington Trust Bank’s Pullman Financial Center will host a free community shred day on Friday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free for the public to attend, and Washington Trust encourages participants to bring up to three, legal-size file boxes to the Pullman Financial Center, located at 670 SE Bishop Blvd., where the bank will dispose of sensitive documents free of charge.
“Properly disposing of sensitive documents to protect yourself from identity theft is essential, so we are providing Washington Trust customers and community members with an easy, free way to do this,” said Steve Roberts, regional president for Washington Trust in Pullman.
Samples of documents to bring for shredding include (but are not limited to):
- Anything containing personal information (e.g., bank account or social security numbers)
- Bank statements (older than one year)
- Bills
- Canceled/voided checks
- Junk mail
- Pre-approved credit card offers
- Tax documents (older than three years)
Washington Trust’s Pullman Financial Center is open for business Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The location also features a
drive-up window and a 24-hour ATM.
For more information or to see our full list of locations, visit the Washington Trust website.