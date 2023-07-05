From Numerica Credit Union:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — On Fridays throughout July, Numerica Credit Union is covering the cost of swimming at City of Spokane Valley pools. In partnership with the Spokane Valley Parks Foundation, people can enjoy Park Road, Terrace View and Valley Mission pools.
“Numerica is excited to offer children and families the chance to swim this summer,” said Kelley Ferguson, Numerica Credit Union chief administration officer. “We recently launched Numerica CARES for Kids, a focused effort to support families in need. Free Swim Fridays is just another way we’re honoring that commitment.”
Free Swim Fridays is available for all ages July 7, 14, 21 and 28. There will be free water safety clinics offered before each session.
The community is invited to donate new swimsuits and goggles to Numerica’s Sullivan, U-City and Sprague branches through the month of July. The Spokane Parks Foundation will distribute the swim gear to local families.
Free Swim Fridays is just one part of the larger new initiative, Numerica CARES for Kids.
Elevating Numerica’s commitment to serving youth and families, the credit union is launching Numerica CARES for Kids. This philanthropic initiative narrows Numerica’s giving efforts toward organizations that support financially vulnerable youth and their families.
Numerica CARES for Kids will dedicate resources toward organizations that focus on upstream, preventative programming. This includes crisis intervention efforts that focus on safety and stability. Examples of prevention efforts include increasing access to safe and affordable childcare, homelessness prevention and educational support programs.
"Focusing our efforts on supporting vulnerable youth reflects our core purpose of enhancing lives, fulfilling dreams, and building communities," said Carla Cicero, Numerica president and CEO. "Our investments in youth and families today are intended to make lasting changes for future generations."
For years, Numerica's giving focus has been spread among a variety of community issues. As the credit union honors its new focus, charitable giving, financial education, sponsorships and employee volunteerism will be dedicated to organizations addressing youth poverty.
"Children make up the largest group of those experiencing poverty,” said Kelley Ferguson, Numerica chief administration officer. “Numerica CARES for Kids will help build equitable pathways for success. Our team is dedicated to uplifting and brightening financial futures for families in need."
To learn more about Numerica’s community giving, visit the Numerica website.