From Spokane County:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – More than 358,400 General Election ballots have been mailed to active registered Spokane County voters, according to Spokane County Elections.
If voters have not received their ballot by Tuesday, October 25, they are encouraged to call the Elections Office at (509) 477-2320 or visit 1033 W. Gardner Ave. (one block north of the courthouse) to request a replacement ballot.
Voters do not have to wait until Election Day, November 8, to vote. Voters are encouraged to mark their ballot, place it in the security envelope, and sign the return envelope. Postage is free for mailing completed ballots and must be either mailed or dropped off before 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, at any of the county’s 25 secure drop boxes located at local libraries, town halls, and other locations.
If a ballot is received for someone no longer living at the current address, voters are asked to please write “Return to sender” on the envelope and place it back into the mail or in a ballot drop box. If the recipient knows the person, they are encouraged to notify Spokane Elections of their change of address.
The Spokane County Elections Office would like to thank all voters for participating in the 2022 General Election.