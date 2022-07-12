COEUR D’ALENE – Bradley Loewen, 51, of Genesee, was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
According to court records, the investigation began after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) determined that a Kik Messenger account, later identified as belonging to Loewen, had been used to distribute child pornography. The FBI obtained a federal search warrant for Loewen’s Kik Messenger account and located over 600 images of child pornography.
The FBI subsequently obtained a federal search warrant for Loewen’s Genesee residence and seized his cellphone. During an examination of the cellphone, the FBI located evidence that Kik Messenger had been installed on the cellphone but had been deleted shortly before the cellphone was seized. During an interview, Loewen admitted to using Kik Messenger to trade files of child pornography and to engage in sexual conversations about children.
Senior Ninth Circuit Judge Richard Tallman, sitting as a U.S. District Court judge, also ordered Loewen to serve 15 years of supervised release following his prison sentence, to forfeit the cellphone that was used to commit the offense, and to pay $9,000 in restitution to the victims in the images he possessed. As a result of the conviction, Loewen will be required to register as a sex offender.
U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the FBI, the Idaho State Police, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Moscow Police Department which led to charges.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. As part of Project Safe Childhood, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office partner to marshal federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.