From Grant County Fairgrounds:
Open riding begins November 15! The Grant County Fairgrounds will be opening one of its two indoor riding pavilions for equine enthusiasts again this winter.
The open riding program provides riders a chance to keep their animals in shape and avoid the outside weather. Riding fees are $45 per month per rider with hours Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 pm. Months can be pro-rated based on the number of riding days left in the month. There are no refunds once the riding fee has been paid.
For more information and to download the forms for open riding, visit gcfairgrounds.com. Applications, waivers and riding rules need to be processed in the office during normal business hours of Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3953 Airway Drive NE, Moses Lake, WA 98837.
The Fairgrounds will be closed for riding November 23 – 28, December 23 through Dec. 26 December 31, 2021 -January 2, 2023.
For more information call the office at call the office at 509-765-3581 or visit the Fairgrounds website at gcfairgrounds.com.