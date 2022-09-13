GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Grant County Health District (GCHD) is investigating the first confirmed case of MPV in Grant County. The patient is in good health and is currently in-home quarantine. GCHD is working to identify others who may have been exposed. To date, no one who was exposed is considered a possible positive case. Depending on the situation, people who had close or intimate exposure to a person with monkeypox might be advised to get a vaccine for monkeypox. Because of this, it is important to identify people who were exposed.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), brief interactions that do not involve physical contact and healthcare interactions conducted using appropriate protective equipment, are not considered high risk exposures.
MPV is rarely fatal (CDC). Symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, respiratory symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts. The virus is spread person-to-person from the following:
- direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
- respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex
- touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
- pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta
According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), as of September 13, 2022 503 people have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which is the family of viruses that include MPV. To see a breakdown of cases by county visit https://doh.wa.gov/public-health-healthcare-providers/notifiable-conditions/rare-disease-public-health-significance/monkeypox. According to DOH the limited doses of MPV vaccine will be used to vaccinate high and intermediate risk close contacts of confirmed and probable MPV cases. Additional information is available via the DOH FAQ website at https://doh.wa.gov/public-health-healthcare-providers/notifiable-conditions/rare-disease-public-health-significance/monkeypox#FAQs. Treatment with antivirals as well as vaccinations will be available through your local healthcare provider.
For more information regarding MPV, including what to do if you have symptoms, visit www.doh.wa.gov. Additional information is also available via the CDC at www.cdc.gov.