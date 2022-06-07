Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones announces retirement

June 7, 2022
From: Sheriff Tom Jones
Re: Notice of Retirement
After some soul searching, a lot of discussion and support of my family, and thoughts about the “next phase” of life, I have made the decision to retire from my position as elected Sheriff and from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. One never expects to get through a 30-year career and all of a sudden, it is here.
I have had one hell of a law enforcement journey and have done some great things in my tenure. Started out as a Reserve Police Officer with the city of Soap Lake in 1992 and was then hired full time by the Soap Lake Police Department in 1995. I lateralled over to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in 1997. I have spent the last 25 years with the greatest law enforcement agency in the state.
I played many roles in the agency. EVOC instructor, Patrol Procedures instructor, FTO, Patrol Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, INET Sergeant, and Elected Sheriff. I have also proudly served as a board member for Boys and Girls Club, Central Washington University athletics, Behind the Badge Foundation, President of the Washington State Sheriff’s Association, and President-Elect of Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. All these experiences I can say I did with utmost Professionalism and Integrity. The interactionsThe with the people I have met through my journey is something that I will always cherish.
My biggest blessing I had while working was the rare opportunity to work for nearly 25 years next to my brother Ken. We have shared some of the most crazy incidents together and it was an honor to serve with him. Also to work with the most incredible staff here has been amazing.
Lastly, it has been my humble honor to serve the citizens of Grant County and the entire staff at the Sheriff’s Office. I am a selfless servant and I joined this career because I love and care about people. I have accomplished what I set out to do during my tenure and I will miss everyone more than you know. God’s speed and take care of each other.
My last official day will be Friday, July 1, 2022
Respectfully,
Tom Jones GT-1
Grant County Sheriff