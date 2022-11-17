From the City of Hayden:
HAYDEN, Idaho - The City of Hayden, along with P1FCU, will hold its annual Hayden Lights Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at McIntire Family Park, 8930 North Government Way on Saturday, December 3.
The parade starts at 5:00 p.m. beginning at Hayden Avenue and will proceed south in the northbound lane of Government Way to Honeysuckle Avenue. Government Way will be closed to the public from approximately 4:00-5:15 p.m. from Hayden to Dakota Avenue for the staging of the parade entries and will reopen once parade units have passed. Beginning at approximately 4:55 p.m. side streets from Hayden to Honeysuckle Avenue will also be blocked off and reopened once parade units have passed.
Businesses and organizations interested in participating in the parade should call the City of Hayden at 208-209-1080 or visit the City of Hayden website at www.cityofhaydenid.us for an application. There is no cost to participate in the Hayden Lights Parade, and applications are being accepted through Monday, November 28.
The public is invited to attend. The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will immediately follow the parade at McIntire Family Park. Hayden Meadows Elementary School Special Chorus will be singing Christmas songs and the Christmas tree will be lit by Mayor Scott Forssell with the assistance of Santa Claus and P1FCU staff. Santa Claus will greet the children in Hayden City Hall Council Chambers following the ceremony, and P1FCU will provide giveaways. Free hot chocolate, coffee and cookies provided by BSA Troop 911 and will be served in the McIntire Family Park gazebo before the parade.
Donations will be accepted for the USMRC Toys for Tots campaign. This year’s event has been made possible through donations and support by P1FCU, Bill Batdorf, Super 1 Foods, BSA Troop 911, Hayden Veterans Commission, and Hayden Parks, Recreation & Community Forestry Commission. For more information, please call 208-209-1080.