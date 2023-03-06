From Spokane Hoopfest Association:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Hoopfest Association Executive Director Riley Stockton has announced that registration for Spokane Hoopfest has officially opened on March 6, 2023. Hoopfest begins it’s 33rd year.
“We are very excited to have Hoopfest back on the streets of Spokane on the last weekend of June (June 24 and 25) again. We had such a great event last year and are excited to build our numbers back to what they were before. Our team has been working diligently and have received incredible support from the city of Spokane and our sponsors.” says Spokane Hoopfest Executive Director Riley Stockton.
For the first time this year, Hoopfest will open their courts to youth going into the 1st and 2nd grades. With the growing number of youths participating in basketball, the Hoopfest Team wants to make sure those kids have a chance to play in the Best Basketball Weekend on Earth.
More information about Spokane Hoopfest Association and its events and programs can be found at: