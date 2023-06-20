From Idaho DHW:
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) and Gainwell Technologies are announcing that on April 18, 2023, an unauthorized person gained access to a payment account belonging to a Medicaid healthcare provider. This access may have exposed the names, member identification numbers, billing codes, and dates for certain services received by 2,501 members, or 0.7% of the total Idaho Medicaid enrollment.
At this time, there is no evidence that any of the potentially exposed information has been used.
Gainwell provides fiscal-agent services for the Division of Medicaid.
When the incident was discovered on May 12, 2023, Gainwell immediately terminated the unauthorized access. Gainwell and DHW immediately began an investigation and reported it to the FBI.
Notifications were mailed on June 9 to the members whose information may have been accessed. The members have been offered free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for a year and given access to a dedicated call center to answer any questions they might have about the incident. IDX is providing these services. Members with questions about incident can call 800-939-4170.
“Protecting the personal health and financial information for the people we serve and those we work with is critical,” said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen. “We’re working closely with Gainwell to learn from this event and make improvements against future incidents.”
