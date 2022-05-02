From Idaho Governor Brad Little's Office:
Boise, ID — Governor Brad Little has announced his April campaign fundraising total of more than $300,000.
For 10 consecutive months, Governor Little has raised more than any other statewide candidate each month. His overall fundraising is nearly $2.1 million. This leads the field of all candidates running for Governor combined by a nearly $1 million margin.
The Brad Little for Governor campaign has received well over 3,500 contributions from Idahoans and businesses who support his candidacy. He also has a contribution from Idahoans in all 44 counties. This paces the field for all statewide candidates in Idaho for both contributions and overall fundraising.
“The record support we have received is humbling,” Governor Little said. “Idahoans are sending a clear message that they support our vision for Idaho - keep cutting taxes and red tape, and continue making historic investments in education.”
