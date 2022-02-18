From the Office of Governor Brad Little:
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden sent a letter to Washington Governor Jay Inslee today calling on him to step in and stop Washington’s dangerous proposals to increase the cost of fuel for Idahoans.
Democrats in the Washington Legislature are pushing a package of bills that would tax fuel shipped from Washington to Idaho and other western states.
The full text of Governor Little and Attorney General Wasden’s letter to Governor Inslee follows:
Dear Governor Inslee,
Recent proposals advanced by Washington legislators would increase the cost of fuel for the people of Idaho and throughout the West by 6-cents a gallon.
The Washington Legislature is venturing into new, uncertain territory that would trigger price increases that disproportionately hurt the citizens of Idaho, your neighbors.
During a time when inflation is soaring at historic levels, we ask you to step in and do what you can to stop these harmful proposals. If these proposals reach your desk, we ask you to veto them. Now is not the time for our states to turn on each other with excise tax proposals that dampen our economy and increase costs for everyone.
All Americans should be able to access reliable, affordable fuel to help grow our shared economy. Any increase in energy costs or gas prices will damage both our states.
We welcome a meeting at your earliest convenience so we can have a frank discussion on the impacts of this dangerous legislation.
Sincerely,
BRAD LITTLE
Governor
State of Idaho
LAWRENCE G. WASDEN
Attorney General
State of Idaho