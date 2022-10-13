From the Better Together Animal Alliance:
PONDERAY, Idaho - Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) is hosting an online silent auction to benefit cats and dogs in our community. The auction runs October 16-22 and features getaways, unique artisan goods, gift certificates and experiences at local businesses, and much more.
“Sit. Stay. Give. is a special way for animal lovers to support pets in need,” Paige McGowan, BTAA Development Director, said. “This year, we have items ranging from a getaway to Walla Walla, WA to the most adorable needle-felted festive mouse you’ve ever seen (handmade by our own Executive Director, Mandy Evans!)”
Proceeds from the event directly benefit animals cared for through BTAA’s many programs and services. Whether animals need shelter care until they find a home or medical care that their owner may not have access to, funds raised through donations or events such as Sit. Stay. Give. help keep animals and their people together.
“Every penny really does count. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, we rely on charitable contributions to support people and pets in need,” McGowan said. “Together with donors, volunteers, and compassionate staff, we serve thousands of animals across our region each year, and it’s made possible by all levels of support.”
Those who would like to participate in the auction are encouraged to register early so they can have access and sneak peeks of items before they are added. All items will be available to view beginning Thursday, October 13.
To register:
- Visit auctria.events/sitstaygive2022
- Click "Register"
- Enter your contact information
- Click "Continue to Account" to create a password and register your credit or debit card
- Enter your payment details and click "Continue to Review Registration"
- Review your information, read and agree to the terms of use, and click “complete registration”
- Check your email for a confirmation that will include an access code if you did not create a password
To learn more about the programs and services BTAA provides, visit bettertogetheranimalalliance.org. If you have questions about the auction, email Paige McGowan at paige@btanimalalliance.org.