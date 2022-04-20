From the Spokane County Sheriff's Office:
On April 15, 2022, after a weeklong trial, 35-year-old Avery L. Loring was convicted by a jury of Robbery 1st Degree and Promoting Prostitution 2nd Degree.
This is Loring’s 3rd violent felony conviction making him possibly eligible for a 3rd strike.
In the fall of 2020, witnesses reported a male, later identified as Avery L Loring, assaulted a female and then pushed her out of a vehicle in west Spokane County.
When Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, they learned Loring had brought the adult female victim to Spokane with the intent to advance and profit from her prostitution.
When the victim told Loring she no longer wanted to attempt to have sex in exchange for money, Loring became upset and assaulted the victim.
She explained during the assault, Loring pointed a firearm at her, threatened to shoot her, stole her money, and pushed her out of the vehicle.
Loring then left the victim on the side of the road with her two small children, who witnessed the assault.
The case was assigned to Spokane County Sheriff’s Detective Johnson, an FBI Spokane Exploited Children and Human Trafficking Task Force member and co-located with the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force.
Through a follow-up investigation and interviews, Detective Johnson developed probable cause to charge Loring for Robbery 1st Degree and Promoting Prostitution 2nd Degree. Because Loring’s whereabouts were unknown, a warrant was issued for his arrest for these charges.
In January 2022, Detective Johnson received information Loring was possibly back in the Spokane area.
In February 2022, Detective Johnson, with the assistance of additional FBI Spokane Exploited Children and Human Trafficking Task Force members and the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force, Loring was safely arrested after leaving a local hotel.
Loring has eight previous felony convictions for Robbery 1st Degree and four prior felony convictions for Assault 2nd Degree.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecutor Garvin in Spokane County Superior Court, Judge Michael P. Price presiding.
Loring continues to be held in the Spokane County Jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 13, 2022.