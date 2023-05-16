From Spokane Police Department:
Just after midnight on 5/14/23, Spokane police working bar patrol observed security at a downtown establishment making their way through a large group of people on the bar’s patio, which butts directly up to a parking lot.
Two SPD officers, sensing security was acting on a disturbance, stepped into the crowd gathered in the parking area, and observed a male pulling a handgun out of his front waistband. When confronted by police, the suspect fled on foot with two other males.
Other bar patrol units in the area were alerted and quickly assisted in detaining one male and cornering another before he surrendered. The third male, who had brandished the weapon, was located but continued to flee until a short time later, he too was detained by police.
The suspect, who is underage, had two handguns in his possession, one which was loaded and reported stolen.
The establishment, located in the 200 block of N. Division, was full to capacity with people lined along the patio awaiting entry. SPD staffs a bar patrol on Friday and Saturday nights in downtown Spokane to help keep the area safe for all people. Officers are visible on foot and in patrol cars.
As the summer approaches, establishments get busier and the combination of alcohol and large gatherings poses added safety concerns for those out and about, and for officers. The quick action of the officers in the arrest of the male very well could have prevented a tragic situation.
SPD reminds everyone to be extra diligent when out drinking and partying/gathering – report suspicious activity to authorities and always have a designated driver.
The juvenile male was arrested, taken to the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center, and charged with Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree.