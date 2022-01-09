From the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office:
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - On January 9th, 2022, members of the KCSO/CDAPD Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team and CDAPD CAT Team were actively trying to apprehend a suspect wanted in reference to a violent weapons related offence that occurred the previous day. The suspect was also wanted on two active felony warrants.
At approximately 1 p.m., the suspect was reported as being inside a vehicle parked at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints parking lot on Honeysuckle Ave. in Hayden. As plain clothed units were locking down the church, the suspect fled from the vehicle and into the field northeast of the church.
While attempting to apprehend the suspect, shots were fired by both the suspect and law enforcement. The suspect was injured during the incident, taken into custody, and immediately transported to Kootenai Health for treatment.
No law enforcement officers were injured and the incident is actively being investigated. The name of the suspect in the incident will be released at a later time.