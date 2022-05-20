Kellogg Jt. School District 391 released the following statement today:
I want to address an unsubstantiated rumor regarding a possible threat to Kellogg High School, today May 20, 2022. In partnership with the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, we have investigated and found no evidence for concern.
KSD, KHS and SCSO ensure the safety of students and staff as an utmost priority and take all reports of this nature seriously. We appreciate the community's help in maintaining a safe school environment. We encourage everyone to say something, if you see something.
Parents, students and interested parties are encouraged to always obtain their information directly from factual sources, specifically KHS or KSD. KHS and KSD will always notify students, staff and parents if there are legitimate threats.
Please refer to and rely upon the KHS and KSD Facebook pages, the KSD website and local media for future information. This message will also be emailed to all KHS families via SchoolMessenger.