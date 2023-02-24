From University of Idaho:
From the day we learned of the senseless deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, the outpouring of support from our Vandal Family has been tremendous. Everywhere I turn, people are asking what they can do to help. What resulted is an incredible display of what it means to be a Vandal. The compassion, tenacity and resilience of our community shows in the generous actions.
Vandals Supporting Vandals
Early on, gracious supporters of our institution and its students gave money in support and solidarity. Those dollars were ushered to family GoFundMe pages and to the Bruce and Kathy Pitman Emergency Fund to help students. But when Vandal alumni Gene Taft and Bob Urso, together with Bob’s wife, Gail, led a peer-driven effort to create scholarships as a legacy for each of the four students, the Vandals Supporting Vandals fund took shape.
Scholarships in memory of Xana, Ethan and Madison have been established and the university is working with the Goncalves family so a fourth scholarship can be established in Kaylee’s name. These endowed scholarships, funded by Vandals Supporting Vandals, will help future students as they pursue their educational journeys at the U of I.
Healing Garden and Memorial
Early planning is underway to create a memorial to these four students. While the memorial will be a focal point of a garden, the garden will also be a place of remembrance of other students we have lost and a place of healing for those left behind. A university committee, with student representation, is developing a plan. The garden design will incorporate class and individual student participation. It will be located on the Moscow campus, but the exact location has not yet been identified.
King Street House
The owner of the King Street house offered to give the house to the university, which we accepted. The house will be demolished. This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed. Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene. We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property.
Sometimes it is hard to see beyond this tragedy. But the selfless acts, the deep engagement and loving support of our entire Vandal Family reminds me that there is so much good in the world. We will never forget Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee, and I will do everything in my power to protect their dignity and respect their memory. Together we will rebuild and continue to support each other. We are #vandalstrong.