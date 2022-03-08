Kootenai County Sheriff's Office asking for help locating kid heading to Seattle

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -
From the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office:
Detective Ballman is requesting help locating this juvenile runaway. Jayden N. Burns left his residence in Post Falls last night en-route to Seattle. Burns was provided a ride-share to the Spokane bus station. Burns was scheduled to get on the 0830 bus this morning. Burns is 5'10" 185lbs. blue eyes, sandy blonde hair, wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, white socks with a black duffel bag and a black backpack when he left last night 3/7/22 at approximately 8:30PM. If you know where Burns is please contact Detective Ballman at 208-446-2237 or hballman@kcgov.us and reference case 22-10474.