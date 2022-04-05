KORN AND EVANESCENCE ANNOUNCE 2022 SUMMER TOUR
WHERE: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
WHEN: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 5:30PM
TICKETS GO ON-SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 8 AT 10:00AM!
On the heels of their Spring tour, Korn announces a summer tour with fellow rock culture icons Evanescence, produced by Live Nation. Accompanied by special guests varying across select dates, the 18-city tour kicks off in August making stops across the U.S. including Spokane Arena on Tuesday, September 13th!
Tickets: Tickets range from $29.50 to $125.00 and go on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 8th at 10:00am local time at TicketsWest.com.
About Korn
Korn changed the world with the release of their self-titled debut album. It was a record that would pioneer a genre, while the band’s enduring success points to a larger cultural moment. The FADER notes, “There was an unexpected opening in the pop landscape and Korn articulated a generational coming-of-angst for a
claustrophobic, self-surveilled consciousness. Korn became the soundtrack for a generation’s arrival as a snarling, thrashing, systemically-restrained freak show. “Since forming, Korn has sold 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed. Korn has continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe.
About Evanescence
Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Evanescence has made an impact on people around the world. The group's 2003 landmark debut album Fallen laid the foundation, spending 43 weeks on the Billboard Top 10 and selling more than 17 million copies worldwide. Debut single and global hit "Bring Me to Life" reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and marked their first U.K. #1 hit single. The equally popular "My Immortal" peaked at #7 in the U.S. and U.K. Following multiple worldwide tours, The Open Door came next, which went on to sell more than five million copies followed by the self-titled Evanescence which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. Evanescence lead singer-songwriter and pianist Amy Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, lead guitarist Troy McLawhorn, and guitarist and backing vocalist Jen Majura went down both very new and familiar paths for their symphonic/electronic 4th release, Synthesis, in 2017 via BMG. The album scored four Billboard #1s debuting atop the Independent, Alternative, Rock, and Classical Album Charts.