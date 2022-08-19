From Spokane Public Radio:
Live KPBX Kids’ Concerts are back this September! Join Spokane Public Radio in-person on Saturday, September 17 at 1 p.m. in the atrium of River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave for the first live Kids’ Concert in more than two years.
Local musicians Jen Edgren and Jim Jones will play a fun batch of kids’ songs in this free Family Favorites Sing-Along concert. E.J. Iannelli, Spokane Public Radio’s new Arts & Music Director, will host an exciting hour filled with family favorite songs including Old McDonald, Supercalifragilistic, Bingo and more.
Craft supplies will be available for children to create colorful paper shakers and jam along with the tunes. Stop by the downtown mall to dance, hear great music, and celebrate at this all-ages concert.
The Family Favorites Sing-Along concert is made possible by donations from Rocket Bakeries, STCU, and Harvard Park Children’s Learning Center North.
Spokane Public Radio has welcomed children and adults alike to free kids’ concerts for more than 20 years. Through these concerts, the people at Spokane Public Radio hope to inspire a love of music and community in the area’s young people.