Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees. * WHERE...Colfax, Chewelah, Cheney, Hayden, Republic, Eastport, Moscow, Bonners Ferry, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Spokane, Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, Davenport, Deer Park, Pullman, Colville, and Inchelium. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those sensitive to heat. Several consecutive days of exposure to heat can take a toll on your system. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&