From Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests:
KAMIAH, Idaho - Debco Construction has been contracted to conduct landslide repair work on Swiftwater Road (Forest Service Road #470) on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Moose Creek Ranger District. Work is scheduled to begin October 19 and last for approximately one week as contractors complete wall and slope stabilization at mile marker 1.2.
“The Forest Service intends to issue a formal road closure in the work area for public safety while heavy equipment is working on landslide repair,” said Moose Creek District Ranger Ron Tipton. “Once issued, the closure order will be available at Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests ranger stations and on the forest website.”
Forest closure orders are available online at https://bit.ly/NPCclosures.
Please contact Debco Construction (208-476-3617) with questions about the Swiftwater Road repair. For information about visiting the Moose Creek Ranger District, please call the district office at (208) 926-4258.