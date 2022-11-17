From Spokane County Sheriff's Office:
Additional personal and secure large storage has been added to the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) to keep people connected to their personal belongings while they seek housing and other services.
Four large storage containers arrived at the navigation center to create additional secure storage space and maximize the use of the indoor space as sleeping areas. Additionally, 600 individual storage containers are also being added to the navigation center to provide secure places to keep individual belongings at their bedside and in the larger storage area.
“Storage for personal belongings is a big deal for individuals who are taking their next steps out of homelessness,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Keeping personal belongings in a secure location while people seek services or go to work is one less thing to worry about for them as they navigate the steps to more permanent housing.”
The items to expand the storage of personal items has been funded through a donation by Hello for Good.
Spokane County is funding additional portable office space, a shower trailer, additional beds, and bedding also. The county’s Department of Emergency Management and Purchasing Department secured procurement of the items. The portable office space is being added to meet the needs of staff and service providers associated with expanding the navigation center’s capacity.
“We are working together to make sure there are indoor spaces to connect people to services and housing whether they come from the camp or elsewhere,” said Spokane County Commissioner Board Chair Mary Kuney. “Winter weather is here and we need to get people inside and in a warm environment where they can be surrounded by the resources they need.”
Metal-framed beds, durable mattresses, blankets, linens to go on the beds, and additional partitions to create additional privacy between beds have also been ordered, and arrangements are being made to accommodate more animals at the navigation center.
The Salvation Army runs day-to-day operations and Revive manages service connections at the navigation center.