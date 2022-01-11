From the City of Lewiston:
LEWISTON, Idaho - On Monday, January 10, 2022, during the Lewiston City Council’s first regular meeting of the year, the City’s form of government transitioned from Council-Manager to Mayor-Council. Before this historical change, the City had been operating under the Council-Manager form of government for 58 years, starting in 1964 when voters passed a special election ballot issue.
With this change in government comes a change in leadership. Newly-elected Mayor Daniel Johnson was administered the oath of office at the meeting and will now serve as the City’s Chief Administrative Official for a term of four years. The newly-elected City Council members were also administered the oath of office, and their terms are as follows:
- Hannah Liedkie | Term: January 2022 to January 2026
- Jim Kleeburg | Term: January 2022 to January 2024
- Kassee Forsmann | Term: January 2022 to January 2026
- Kathy Schroeder | Term: January 2022 to January 2026
- Luke Blount | Term: January 2022 to January 2024
- Rick Tousley | Term: January 2022 to January 2024
Councilor Schroeder is retaining her seat on the City Council and has been serving on the City Council since January 2018. Councilor Kleeburg is a returning Council member; he previously served in the capacities of Mayor and City Councilor for 12 years, from 2008 to 2020.
Before the newly-elected City Councilors took their seats, the previous City Council finished some old business and adjourned for the last time. Before adjournment, each councilor and City Manager Alan Nygaard provided final remarks. After being sworn into office, Mayor Johnson and the new City Councilors also provided comments. The meeting can be viewed on the City of Lewiston Facebook page, or by seen here.
To the six City Council members who retired from their seats and to past City Manager Alan Nygaard, we thank you for your dedication, countless hours of service, and leadership. Public service is not an easy feat. Starting in 2019, you faced unprecedented challenges, making decisions on issues that the world had not faced in decades and in a society that was, and still is, swiftly changing. As we continue to navigate through these times, we won’t forget your unwavering service to the community.