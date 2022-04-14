From Parks and Recreation:
SPOKANE – Seven partners are working together to fully revitalize the playground and basketball court at Liberty Park on the lower south hill.
Spokane Parks & Recreation is pleased to work with Hooptown USA, No-Li Brewhouse, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, Spokane Arts, Spokane Public Library, and the City Council to bring a significant portion of the Liberty Park Master Plan to life.
The collaboration will make possible a new playground for ages 2-12, updated Hooptown USA basketball court with a court mural, lighting improvements, added landscaping, and irrigation upgrades. Depending on project costs, work could also include a restroom renovation and updates to the pavilion structure.
“This is an incredible example of a community coming together to make possible more than we could do individually,” said Garrett Jones, director of City of Spokane Parks & Recreation. “Building on the momentum of the new library, a popular aquatic center, and connectivity with the Ben Burr Trail, Liberty Park is poised for revitalization and it’s made possible through this amazing partnership.”
“No-Li is energized to unify our community through the transformation of Spokane’s Liberty Park with our friends at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Hooptown, Spokane Arts and Spokane Parks,” said John Bryant, owner of No-Li Brewhouse. “The renovation of Liberty Park is a statement project that will create a gem for our entire community to enjoy.”
“We are so excited to be partnering with some amazing community leaders to help bring this new court to Liberty Park,” said Riley Stockton, executive director of the Spokane Hoopfest Association. “All the organizations that are participating in this renovation are such great community leaders and Spokane Hoopfest is proud to be associated with these organizations.”
“Spokane Arts is thrilled to partner on another colorful basketball court mural for the community to enjoy,” said Spokane Arts program director Shantell Jackson. “We can’t wait to hear the neighborhood residents’ ideas of potential themes or subjects for the art, and we look forward to working closely with the community to develop a mural design that East Central residents will be proud of.”
“By building a 21st century library in Liberty Park, we created a cornerstone of revitalization for this historic neighborhood that will work in tandem with other park amenities,” said Andrew Chanse, executive director of Spokane Public Library. “The new Liberty Park Library offers continued enhancements for the community such as free meeting space, computer and internet access, and an indoor children’s play space called Sasquatch Shack. Since opening in November 2021, Liberty Park Library is proving to be one of our most popular library destinations.”
Project costs are estimated at $500,000. Funding comes from a variety of sources, including a generous donation of $20,000 from No-Li Brewhouse for the Hooptown USA Community Court renovation, Spokane Public Library co-location funding for their new Liberty Park Library, American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds designated from the City Council, and the Spokane Parks & Recreation budget.
Community input will be an important aspect of the project design. This summer, partners will engage the East Central neighborhood, area students, and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center for their design input. The 2019 Liberty Park Master Plan will serve as a guide, along with the updated Spokane Parks Master Plan, anticipated for completion in early summer.
Design will wrap up by fall 2022, and construction is scheduled to be completed by late summer/fall 2023.