In the last three years, the Spokane region has seen a significant rise in people experiencing homelessness. Despite Mayor Woodward’s campaign promises to find solutions to address this issue, the homeless population has increased by more than 50% since she took office in 2020. Spokane deserves better.
The Homeless Point-in-Time Count data released today by the City of Spokane shows 2,390 living in shelters or unsheltered in camps or on the streets. It shows an increase in the number of families without shelter and an increase in the number of veterans living on our streets. This is unacceptable.
Not only are the numbers going in the wrong direction, there is no plan and no meaningful collaboration taking place. This void in leadership has led to millions of dollars and countless hours spent in an uncoordinated fashion by government partners, first responders, health care providers, non-profits and business organizations to no avail. The worsening situation is obvious to all, resulting in cynicism and compassion fatigue on the part of the public in neighborhoods all over Spokane.
To achieve real solutions, we must help people break the cycle of homelessness. We need long-term and sustainable solutions for increasing the availability of housing, mental health and substance use treatment, not just financing an industrial-sized shelter. It will require leadership and an ability to work with people, regardless of their political party. Spokane needs real collaboration, not more finger-pointing and lawsuits.
Consistently, the lack of affordable housing and substance use are two of the self-reported reasons for homelessness. Over the last few years, the City of Spokane has left millions of dollars in state and federal funding on the table that could have helped address these issues. We can’t afford to do that. We have to move past ill-equipped warehouses without running water as a primary solution. We must build more housing at all income levels, secure available funding to address our community’s growing behavioral health needs, and support programs that prevent more families from becoming homeless.