From Spokane Valley Police Department
Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation at a residence in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley Fire personnel contacted detectives after locating the woman (mid-70s) inside the burning structure, and their life-saving efforts to revive her were unsuccessful. The cause of the fire and the woman’s death continue to be investigated.
On August 3, 2022, at approximately 11:10 am, citizens reported seeing smoke coming from the triplex at 3019 S. Clinton Road. Spokane Valley Fire personnel responded to the location and located an unresponsive female inside. She was pulled from the residence and immediately started life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful.
Without a determination as to how the fire began or how the woman died, Deputies, Major Crimes Detectives, and Forensic Unit personnel were called to the scene to conduct a suspicious death investigation.
Major Crime Detectives working in collaboration with Fire Investigators continue to process the scene, collect evidence, and interview potential witnesses.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the decedent at a later date, along with her cause and manner of death, when appropriate.
This remains an active investigation, and Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10100497.