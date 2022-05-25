SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a suspect after he threw a hammer at a passing vehicle, hitting a young child in the head.
The suspect was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and two homemade incendiary devices, which witnesses described as Molotov Cocktails.
The suspect was medically cleared and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Assault 1st Degree, two counts of Possession of Incendiary Devices, and faces a potential misdemeanor charge of Hit and Run, Unattended from an earlier incident.
On May 23, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm., Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of S. Cree Drive and E. Apache Pass Road for the report of a possibly high or intoxicated male blocking traffic while swinging a hammer around and trying to light his vehicle on fire.
Additional information stated the male suspect threw the hammer and struck a young child (8-years-old) in the forehead as the vehicle he was riding in passed by the suspect.
The suspect was also said to be carrying “Molotov Cocktails” and threatening to throw them at cars/people.
Deputy Paynter, the first to arrive, observed the suspect’s Jeep blocking the intersection of S. Cree Drive and E. Apache Pass Road and a red gas can sitting on the ground near the rear of the vehicle.
Deputy Paynter located the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Cole L. Healy, walking up S. Zuni Drive, off S. Lochsa Drive.
Healy, wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and one sock, was holding what appeared to be an oil bottle with a blue paper wick sticking out of the top of the bottle.
Deputy Paynter ordered Healy to drop the bottle, step away from it and lay pone on the ground.
Compliant, Healy set the bottle ground and laid down. Then, without being instructed to do so, Healy placed his hands behind his back and crossed his feet.
With Liberty Lake Police Officers arriving to assist, Healy, who smelled of gasoline, was safely detained in handcuffs after dropping the lighter he had in his hand.
Several additional Spokane County and Spokane Valley Deputies arrived soon after to assist.
One witness told Deputies that she observed Healy standing next to the Jeep as she drove past.
He appeared to be pouring gas into bottles and waving them around, possibly trying to divert traffic.
A second witness reported driving past the Jeep and stopped to help, thinking the vehicle had broken down. He said Healy was instantly confrontational. With his young son in the truck, he continued past to avoid Healy.
Without warning or provocation, Healy threw a large hammer through the witness’ open passenger side window, which violently struck his son in the forehead. The blow caused the area over his eye to swell rapidly.
The 8-year-old was driven by his father to be evaluated and treated at the hospital.
During the incident, Healy was observed attempting to lite the homemade incendiary devices as he waved them around in a threatening manner. One of the recovered devices had burnt material in the opening of the bottle.
Due to Healy’s condition, he was transported to the hospital and medically cleared before being booked into the Spokane County Jail for Assault 1st Degree and two counts of Possession of an Incendiary Device.
He remains in the Spokane County Jail with his bond set at $100,000 by Superior Court Commissioner John Stine.
Healy also faces a misdemeanor charge of Hit and Run for an earlier incident in the 4100 block of S. McDonald Lane, where he is believed to have crashed into an unattached garage.
The victim stated he observed a green Jeep collide with his garage before driving away. The front license plate of Healy’s Jeep was recovered at the scene.