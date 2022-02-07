From the City of Spokane:
SPOKANE, Wash. — During a small celebration on Monday, February 7, 2022, Mayor Nadine Woodward, and Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson welcomed students from Lewis and Clark High School to celebrate the rising of the Pan-African flag above City Hall in honor of Black History Month.
“Listening today as one Black student spoke about his principal was particularly poignant and moving,” Mayor Woodward said. “With his arm around his principal, the student said, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever had a Black principal.’ That moment brought into focus the tremendous value of involving youth and pausing to make sure we are modeling the behaviors we expect of our community today and our leaders of tomorrow.”
“While this isn’t the first year having the Pan-African flag above City Hall, it was important that we involved the community and make it a celebration,” says Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson. “Involving multicultural students from Lewis and Clark High School is the perfect example of connecting our youth to this celebration. Although small, raising of the flag is a symbolic display of recognizing the importance of Black culture in Spokane. Hopefully, next year we can make the celebration larger and include students from across the City.”
During City Council’s Legislative Session, Washington State Commissioner on African American Affairs Pastor Walter Kendricks will accept a proclamation honoring Black History Month, and on February 19th, Councilmember Wilkerson will join Numerica Credit Union with the activation of complimentary Skyrides for the community.
To view the Black History Month flag celebration please visit the City Council’s Vimeo page .