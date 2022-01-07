From the City of Spokane:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Higher temperatures and rain are melting the large amount of snowfall received this week. City Wastewater Management crews are working to clear snow away from storm drains to relieve standing water on streets, however many of these teams are assisting with snow removal in residential areas.
Since the ground is still frozen, nearly all the rain and snow melt will run down streets and to the storm drains. So, drains clogged with snow, ice or other debris may cause localized flooding problems.
Here’s How You Can Help
There are about 12,000 storm drains in the City and crews won’t be able to get to each one. Residents can help minimize pooling water in their neighborhoods by clearing away snow from nearby storm drains to provide an easier path for excess water. If you don’t know where the closest storm drain is to your house or business, you can use MapSpokane on the City’s web site to find out.
Here are the steps to find your storm drain:
- Go to the map.
- Click on Search in the top left corner.
- Put your address into the Search tool so it the map zooms into it.
- Go to the layers icon in the top right corner, click Utilities.
- Select Stormwater, then Stormwater Inlet
- Green lines should appear on the map that shows the location of stormwater infrastructure.
- The small squares depict the storm drains or catch basins.
Standing water can obstruct pedestrians and create challenges for motorists. If you see a flooded intersection or street within the City, don’t drive through it; your vehicle could stall. Please report street flooding or standing water by calling 509-625-7900. Crews can respond to situations that are specific and adjacent to a drain being obstructed and not standing water between berms.
