From Spokane City Council:
Council Members Stratton, Wilkerson, and Zappone strongly denounce Mayor Woodward’s appearance with a domestic terrorist, former Representative Matt Shea, and extremist Sean Feucht over the weekend.
As Council Members, we have heard the overwhelming concern from community members and faith leaders who view this recent event as an attempt “to cloak bigotry in religious language.”
As Council Members, we understand the severity of a public appearance with former Representative Shea, who has been found to have participated in numerous acts of domestic terrorism, while maintaining hateful and dangerous rhetoric about those whose views do not fully align with his own.
While thousands of people had to evacuate their homes over the weekend due to the numerous wildfires in our region, and while our brave first responders worked tirelessly, Feucht called for a “fire that would consume Spokane.”
Council Member Zappone stated, “This pre-planned appearance by Mayor Woodward is alarming and makes clear that she is comfortable embracing dangerous and hateful individuals. Minutes before calling Woodward on stage, Shea stated the problems he believes the country is facing, specifically naming wildfires, homosexual marriage, and transgender issues. As member of the LGTBQ community, I feel the hatred and violence that is being directed towards families like mine. Elected officials must be leaders that make it clear that hatred and extremism have no place in Spokane.”
“As elected leaders, we pledge to accept and serve all citizens of our community, regardless of race, religion, color, and sexual identity,” stated Council Member Stratton. “Our goal should always be to enhance the quality of life and promote belonging for every single citizen. Judging others and promoting fear, hatred, violence, and bigotry is never the answer. We will continue to help make Spokane a better place – where people feel safe, see, and heard.”
Council Member Wilkerson stated, “The Mayor’s recent attendance at a concert over the weekend was indeed unexpected. The previous statements of the organizers of the concert against women, Muslims, and members of the LGBTQ+ community are unacceptable and should never be tolerated. I take my oath, civic responsibility, and leadership seriously as should all public servants.”
Mayor Woodward’s appearance shows malice, bad judgement, and poor leadership.
We stand with the overwhelming amount of Spokanites who are gravely disturbed, disappointed, and remain committed to the moto, “In Spokane, We All Belong.”