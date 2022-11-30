This is a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, that was published Nov. 30.
As partners continue their work closing Camp Hope more residents have been assisted into better housing options and the overall number continues to shrink.
As of the Nov. 25 count, 433 people were in the encampment, down from the 467-person official census taken on Nov. 4 – a 7 percent reduction in three weeks. Residents had to sign a rules and good neighbor agreement to stay in the encampment starting in November and no new residents are allowed to move in.
Of the 34 permanent transitions:
- 22 individuals transitioned into temporary housing/shelter or permanent supportive housing
- 12 reunited with family or other assistance
- Direct service providers engaged with every resident at Camp Hope in September and October in early outreach, safety and peer navigation programs. Teams of peer navigators conducted a needs assessment with each individual resident to better understand their specific needs and barriers and to align residents with the available housing options.
Who is living at Camp Hope?
Demographic information gathered during the initial assessment process in early November gives us a better idea of who is living at Camp Hope – and their particular needs.
Of the 467 people in the encampment as of Nov. 4:
- 60 percent were male
- 39 percent were female
- 42 percent had a self-reported disability
- 25 percent were under 25 years old or over 50
- 389 residents were from the Spokane area (within 20 miles of the city)
- 15 residents were veterans
The types of need determined in the initial statistics also helps providers find placements that will allow encampment residents to be successful rather than simply moving to another outdoor location. This also helps explain why some types of shelter don’t resolve everyone’s needs – with some couples or families needing different settings or some people needing medical or other assistance.
Of the initial Nov. 4 assessments, the following housing needs were identified:
- 178 – single men
- 85 – single women
- 194 – people need housing more than just self (families with children*, adult families, couples as well people with pets. *Minors are not allowed at Camp Hope, but some residents may have children they’d want to reunite with if housing was possible).
- 29 – people needing on-site medical care with housing (Included in the “more than self” numbers)
Spokane receiving most state-funded housing options by December
The state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative work is happening in five counties, but Spokane is on track for the most state-funded housing by December. The 130 beds for Spokane include 100 at the Commerce-grant funded Catalyst hotel conversion as well as the state paying for 30 beds at the city’s Trent shelter.
Right of Way Safety Initiative projected bed availability
County
Beds from known plans in June 2022
Beds from known plans by December 2022
King
80
80
Pierce
0
50
Snohomish
0
50
Spokane
0
130
Thurston
0
24
Other state services
Fellow state agencies also are providing assistance and support to Camp Hope residents as part of the overall efforts to close the encampment.
The state departments of Health and Licensing have completed their on-the-ground Camp Hope outreach work but remain ready to provide additional services as needed. In total, they helped residents replace 106 birth certificates and 400 identification cards that had been lost or damaged. These are essential for people seeking housing, employment or other services.
The Department of Social and Health Services Mobile Community Services Office truck was on site Wednesday, Nov. 23 and assisted 15 more people by signing them up for EBT cards, updating encampment residents’ existing benefit accounts or helping them sign up for other services. To date they’ve assisted a total of 161 people.
Housing availability key closing encampment
Spokane’s homeless need extends beyond Camp Hope and will ultimately determine the timing of closing the site. There simply isn’t enough housing to meet either the encampment or overall need at this time:
City’s February point-in-time count: 1,757 people experiencing homelessness in Spokane County; 823 living outside.
State comprehensive data (including info from several assistance systems): Over 5,200 people experiencing homelessness (either in a shelter or unsheltered) in Spokane County.
The city’s own shelter tracker, https://sheltermespokane.org/, regularly shows many shelters already at capacity and none with the ability to house everyone at Camp Hope.
Hotline for East Central residents/businesses
A 24/7 hotline – 509-666-9902 – for East Central businesses and neighborhood residents will be answered by Camp Hope staff, who can respond to the neighborhood concerns.
