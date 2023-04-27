"Spokane has made unprecedented progress in providing the needed resources and establishing the accountability to address homelessness in our city. Throughout my first term in office we have increased mental health support, created needed shelter space for unhoused young adults, and added more than 500 beds to the regional shelter system, many of those shelters with wrap-around supportive services to prepare them to be successful in permanent housing. The results of those needed additions are directly reflected in the increase in the number of people sleeping inside out of the elements, the additional space available for women and families, and the resources that bridge a person’s journey from emergency sheltering to transitional housing and into permanent housing and employment.
Throughout the four years Lisa Brown was at the Department of Commerce, the state homeless population increased from 140,000 to 160,000 and she brought no real solutions to the problem. That number is staggering at more than half of Spokane’s population. In Spokane alone, the Commerce Department has spent more than $25 million on Camp Hope and has only placed 20 people into permanent housing.
Homelessness is a complex issue and Lisa delayed for several months the allocation of state right-of-way funding to implement the local plan at the cost of individuals who had to spend another winter in a field and the surrounding neighborhood significantly impacted. Her approach to throw money indiscriminately at the problem has not worked in Washington and it won’t work in Spokane.
I'm proud that in addition to the large increase in available shelter space for our vulnerable populations, the regional homelessness collaborative we are leading is bringing together stakeholders from across the region to address the crisis in a coordinated and deliberate manner based on successes and proven best practices from other communities around the country.
Working together on local solutions is how this issue is addressed. Lisa brings the same promises as every career politician, but has done nothing in her career to address the root causes of homelessness.
Throughout my next term as Mayor I will continue bringing people together and working with regional partners to find local solutions to the homeless crisis that has spread across Washington state under Lisa's guidance.