From the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics:
LEWISTON, Idaho –The Avista NAIA World Series is looking for groups and individual volunteers to be part of the 2023 Avista NAIA World Series experience. Shifts are available throughout the ball park at all times of the day.
Volunteers are needed in the concession stands and hospitality room, as well as program sellers, ticket takers, and ushers. New this year is a grounds crew position for volunteers. If you like working on a team, getting your hands dirty, and making Harris Field beautiful, this is a job for you. A full breakdown of shift days and times, as well as descriptions for each position, can be found HERE.
Are you an organization interested in bringing 6+ members of your group to volunteer? We have great positions for groups to work together to serve the community! Group volunteer locations fill up fast, email naiav@lcsc.edu to reserve your shifts.
Volunteers receive a free t-shirt and an all-day pass to enjoy the games before and after their shift. Volunteers are asked to check in at the volunteer booth 15 minutes prior to the start of their shift.
For more information, visit naiaworldseries.com, or contact Samantha Malinich at naiav@lcsc.edu or by calling 208-792-2275.