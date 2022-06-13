From the City of Spokane Parks & Recreation:
SPOKANE, Wash. – Join us Saturday, June 18 at noon for the reveal of the design and name of the future dog park in Riverfront Park. The reveal event is in conjunction with the Spokane Humane Society’s Parade of Paws.
Riverfront Dog Park Design and Name Reveal
Saturday, June 18
Noon
Riverfront Park, Forestry Shelter (east of the U.S. Pavilion)
The Riverfront dog park is a fundraising project of the Spokane Parks Foundation’s Campaign for Riverfront Spokane. The Spokane Humane Society is a lead supporter in the construction of the urban dog park in the heart of Riverfront Park at the historic forestry shelter. The Spokane Humane Society is excited to be a partaker of the Riverfront dog park as they also celebrate their 125th anniversary of animal welfare in our community.
The dog park will be funded entirely by donations, and the timeline for construction will depend upon fundraising.
Interested community members can build on the momentum of the Spokane Humane Society’s contribution by making a donation to the dog park on the Spokane Parks Foundation website. All donation amounts are valued, and those gifts of $125 or more will be signified with a charm on the fence of the future dog park.
Local design firms NAC and AHBL partnered to create the design. The design is based on feedback from more than 1,500 people via survey about their desired design features, amenities, and uses