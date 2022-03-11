From the Spokane County Sheriff's Office:
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the Deputy involved in the March 7, 2022 incident in the 900 block of N. Malvern Road, Liberty Lake.
Sergeant Justin Palmer grew up in North Idaho but began his law enforcement career with the Los Angeles Police Department in 2010. In February of 2014, he joined the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office as a Lateral Deputy. During his time with us, he was promoted to Detective and now to the rank of Sergeant, where he is currently assigned to the Spokane Valley Patrol Division. He is a member of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, serving as a Team Supervisor. Previously, he was a Patrol Deputy and assigned to the Safe Streets Task Force as a Detective. Sergeant Palmer received a Certificate of Appreciation Award in 2016 and a Unit Merit Award as a SWAT Team member in 2021.
In compliance with WAC 139-12, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office/Spokane Valley Police Department personnel will not be involved in this investigation.
The SIIR Team continues to investigate the incident. The SIIR Team is comprised of multiple agencies in eastern Washington, including the Spokane Police Department, the Washington State Patrol, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, Spokane Valley Police Department, and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.