From Wired2Learn Foundation:
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Neon Jungle returns to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in October, providing the community with a family-friendly alternative to haunted houses.
The immersive walk-through experience under black lights features a glowing jungle and a mythical forest filled with illuminated plants, creatures, and other surprises. Proceeds from the event benefit Wired2Learn Foundation, a Post Falls-based nonprofit that helps local students with learning disabilities thrive through innovative, brain-based education.
“This event is unique to North Idaho,” said Jessica Anthony, board member with the Wired2Learn Foundation. “Nobody else is doing anything like this in our community.”
Last year’s event was the foundation’s most successful fundraiser, drawing 2,400 people and raising $25,000 for the Wired2Learn Foundation.
“Last year’s feedback was people wanted more,” Anthony said. “They wanted bigger.”
Neon Jungle 2022 is moving to a larger building at the fairgrounds. The extra space is allowing organizers to add features, including some new creatures and mythical animals. Last year’s jungle had four areas to explore. This year’s has six.
Neon Jungle is open for 7 nights only at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds: October 14-16 and 20-23. Tickets are $10 per person. Children 2 and younger are free. Tickets are available online for advance purchase and will also be sold at the door if available. In past years, some time slots have sold out in advance.
For tickets and information visit https://www.w2lfoundation.com/
About the Wired2Learn Foundation: The Wired2Learn Foundation’s mission is to support children with learning disabilities like dyslexia in our community, and provide scholarships that allows access to innovative, brain-based education