The Sandy Williams Justice Center Free Walk-In Legal Clinics are launching this week in Spokane County through a collaboration between several organizations, including the Carl Maxey Center, Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition, The Law Office of DC Cronin, Center for Civil & Human Rights at Gonzaga Law, Morning Star Baptist Church, The Way To Justice, and AHANA (Multi-Ethnic Business Association). This marks a significant step towards providing legal aid to underserved communities. The inaugural clinic is scheduled for Sunday, April 16th, at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 3909 W Rowan Ave, from 2-5 pm.
The Free Walk-In Legal Clinics represent a tribute to the vision, determination, and creativity of Sandy Williams, the Founder & Executive Director of the Carl Maxey Center and a tireless advocate for social justice in Spokane. Sandy was acutely aware of the gaps and obstacles that prevent BIPOC, LGBTQ2S+, and other marginalized members of the community from accessing legal services, and she worked tirelessly to address them. Sadly, Sandy passed away, but her legacy and spirit inspire us to continue her work. Together, we strive to foster the sense of community, hope, racial equity, and solidarity that Sandy embodied and to make the Legal Clinics accessible to all those who need them.
The organizers have arranged mobile Free Walk-In Legal Clinics at various locations throughout Spokane County during the months of April, May, and June, providing easily accessible legal assistance in a variety of civil legal matters, assistance with forms and procedures, and referral to additional resources. In addition to Sandy Williams Justice Volunteer attorneys and legal professionals, the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition (SRDVC) will provide free legal advocates to assist participants with domestic violence-related legal matters like protection orders. The Legal Clinics in Spokane are a remarkable example of the power of collaboration among organizations, offering community members a chance to receive free legal assistance. The team has worked tirelessly to make the clinics accessible to everyone, bridging the gaps in Spokane’s legal services, promoting hope, racial equity, and solidarity.
Legal Clinics – What To Expect:
- Legal Professionals, including volunteer attorneys, trained legal advocates, paralegals, and Gonzaga Law Students will be on site to provide legal assistance, refer clinic participants to additional resources and information, help with forms, and answer procedural questions.
- Speak with experienced attorneys in civil areas including Racial Justice & Civil Rights, Domestic Violence legal advocacy, Education, Family Law, Elder-Estate-Adult Guardianships, Housing/ Rental Assistance, Juvenile, Landlord/ Tenant, Post-Conviction Relief/ Reentry, Protection Orders, Unemployment Law, LGBTQ2S+, and other matters.
- Volunteer attorneys help participants understand their legal matters, suggest possible options for resolution, and provide resources and referrals. Please Note: The volunteer attorneys DO NOT represent participants in court.
- Privacy is our top priority; No information discussed at the Clinics will be made public.
Upcoming Legal Clinics Schedule:
- Sunday, April 16 at 2-5 PM Morning Star Baptist Church (3909 W. Rowan Ave, Spokane, WA 99205)
- Wednesday, May 3 at 5-7 PM Union Gospel Mission (1224 E. Trent Ave, Spokane, WA 99202)
- Monday, May 8 at 3-6 PM The Zone (4001 N. Cook St, Spokane, WA 99207)
- Wednesday, May 10 at 5:45-6:45 PM The Way Out Shelter (55 W. Mission Ave, Spokane, WA 99201)
- Wednesday, May 17 at 2-4 PM Catholic Charities Catalyst Project (4301 W. Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99224)
- Saturday, May 20 at 3-6 PM Spokane Valley Library (12004 E. Main Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99206)
- Wednesday, May 24 at 2-4 PM American Indian Center (1025 W. Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99205)
- Wednesday, May 31 at 2-4 PM American Indian Center (1025 W. Indiana Ave, Spokane, WA 99205)
- Monday, June 5 at 3-5 PM Northeast Community Center (4001 N. Cook St, Spokane, WA 99207)
- Tuesday, June 6 at 10-1 PM Deer Park Library (208 S. Forest Ave, Deer Park, WA 99006)
- Wednesday, June 7 at 4-6 PM Family Promise (2002 E. Mission Ave, Spokane, WA 99202)
- Wednesday, June 14 at 3:45-5:45 PM West Central Community Center (1603 N. Belt St, Spokane, WA 99205)
**additional services/locations/dates coming soon
The Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition, The Way to Justice, and the Carl Maxey Center have partnered together to offer the Sandy Williams Justice Center Free Walk-In Legal Clinics, representing a vital resource for underserved communities in Spokane County. Through this collaborative effort, we aim to provide access to justice and legal aid to those who most need it. We encourage everyone to join us in supporting the Spokane Community’s healing, resource sustainability, and pursuit of justice. By working together, we can positively impact the lives of many individuals and families in our community.
For more information or to schedule an interview please contact:
- Annie Murphey, SRDVC (509) 481-3522, amurphey@srdvc.org
- or Theresa Cronin, Carl Maxey Center (509) 795-1886, swjusticecenter@carlmaxeycenter.org