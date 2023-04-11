From the City of Liberty Lake:
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The city of Liberty Lake is debuting a new form of public outreach through the launch of an official city podcast titled “The Liberty Lake Deep Dive.” (And, appropriately, the premiere date of 4/11 coincides with the group of numbers also associated with a term that means “information.”)
The new podcast will involve topic-centered episodes that focus on the people, programs, activities, and life of the Liberty Lake community. New shows will be posted each Tuesday during April’s premiere month, then about twice a month thereafter. Each episode will run approximately 15 minutes.
“This is one strategy, among many, of the City Council’s wider vision to promote more proactive public engagement,” said Liberty Lake city administrator Mark McAvoy in the debut installment of the new podcast series. “The podcast seemed like a great idea, just from the fact that they’re more prevalent now. And, so it seemed like a great way to dip our toe into the engagement water.”
McAvoy also serves as the guest for the first show. In that installment, listeners will learn about McAvoy’s background prior to coming to Liberty Lake last summer, what a city administrator does, and -- primarily through a “lightning round” of questions at the end -- several of his personal interests.
Upcoming installments of the podcast will include segments on the most popular checked-out books at the Liberty Lake Municipal Library, a discussion about student and school safety from Liberty Lake Police Department Sgt. Mark Holthaus, and previews with inside details about some of the city’s community events for this summer.
“We want this to be a program that is not only information-based, but also something that’s going to be fun and entertaining to listen to,” said David Goehner, the city’s communication specialist who is also hosting and producing the new podcast series. “Some of that fun will be in the variety of topics and people we interact with from show to show, as we provide something that hopefully echoes the friendly defining nature of this community.”
Installments of "The Liberty Lake Deep Dive" are being made available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. New episodes are also being posted on the city's Facebook site and will be archived on the new “City Podcast” page under the “Our Community” section of the city’s website at www.libertylakewa.gov.
“The Liberty Lake Deep Dive” can be found on Spotify.