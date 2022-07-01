From Washington State Patrol:
OLYMPIA, Wash. - In 2021, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office received 180 reports of fireworks-related incidents reported by hospitals, clinics, and fire agencies. These incidents resulted in 70 injuries and 110 fires that occurred across Washington State. Fireworks-related incidents most often occur on the Fourth of July.
Breakdown of fireworks-related incidents reported in 2021:
- 70 injuries reported; down nearly 30% from the previous year.
- 110 fires reported due to fireworks use, resulting in a loss of $122,000.
- 23 injuries were due to someone being hit by fireworks and/or debris.
- 19 injuries were classified as burns.
Washingtonians can enjoy consumer fireworks in a safe and responsible way if they follow a few simple tips. When planning your fireworks fun, remember to:
- Be Prepared – Buy only legal fireworks, have water nearby while lighting, and keep pets indoors.
- Be Safe – Only adults should light fireworks. Never light fireworks in your hand and never use them indoors. Only light one firework at a time.
- Be Responsible – Clean up fireworks debris and soak used fireworks. Keep matches and lighters away from children.
It is your responsibility to know the fireworks laws in the area you intend to purchase and discharge in. Always contact local authorities to determine what is legal in your area. For more information about fireworks incidents visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/prevention-data-collection/ or call (360) 596-3929.