From WSDOT:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Those who travel both directions on Interstate 90 will need to plan additional travel time during upcoming nightly mobile lane closures beginning Monday, Feb. 27 through Friday, March 3. Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be conducting a sweeping operation between approximately Hamilton Street and Barker Road.
Beginning on Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. until 1:30 a.m., crews will setup mobile left lane closures on eastbound I-90 between the Hamilton Street interchange and Barker Road interchange in Spokane Valley. Once crews finish sweeping on eastbound I-90, they will turn around and begin sweeping in the left lane of westbound I-90. This will also require a mobile left lane closure. Then on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. until 1:30 a.m., crews will continue sweeping westbound I-90 until they reach Hamilton.
Crews will repeat this process but in the right lane and shoulder in both directions of I-90 on Wednesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 2 from 7 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.
Work throughout the week is weather dependent.
Before heading out the door, travelers can find highway conditions on the WSDOT Travel Alerts page, mobile app and on the Regional Twitter account.