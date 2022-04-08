From No-Li Brewhouse:
No-Li brings home 9 medals from the New York International Brewing Competition, including both of the prestigious "Washington Brewery of the Year" & "Washington Hard Seltzer of the Year" awards. The New York International Beer Competition featured over 700 beers from breweries in 15 countries across the globe!
These medals push No-Li's international award count to over 85 medals - with 51 of them coming in the last 16 months alone!
The awarded beers/seltzers include:
• Washington Brewery of the Year
• Washington Hard Seltzer of the Year
• Double Gold: Corner Coast Golden Ale
• Gold: Cascade Fog Hazy IPA
• Gold: Day Fade Raspberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer
• Silver: Day Fade Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer
• Silver: Jet Juiced IPA
• Bronze: Red, White & Hazy IPA
• Bronze: Threezy Does It Hazy IPA
No-Li Brewhouse is a progressive, forward-moving and community-minded brewery with a deep passion for the artisan craft of beer making. It takes many partnerships, and the work of many hands, to bring 85+ International Awards home to Spokane, USA. Together, we are establishing Spokane as a craft beer epicenter.
A marker of an economically vibrant and thriving city is the cultural addition of a regional craft brewery. We are proud to live in Spokane; a community with tradespeople honing their craft and growing their careers with living-wage jobs and full benefits. Craft brewing helps to bind a community together. It gives us a sense of local place and pride.