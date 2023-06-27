From the Idaho Community Foundation:
The Idaho Community Foundation has awarded $294,000 to 22 education projects in Idaho through the Idaho Future Fund. Of this, more than $85,000 will support preschools, a vocational training program and more throughout north Idaho.
The Idaho Future Fund was established at the community foundation in 2015 by a couple from Blaine County. Grants from the fund are intended to create, sustain or reinvigorate impactful educational programs throughout the state in the areas of preschool scholarships, charter schools, public schools/public school libraries and supplemental educational programs.
The Avery School District in Shoshone County received $15,000 to establish a preschool program.
“We believe in the power of education and the doors it can open for Idaho public school students,” said Administrator Megan Sindt. “A quality education begins early, and this grant makes it possible for children in the Avery School District the ability to attend preschool completely free of charge.”
Memorial Community Center in Hope and REACH Club in Elk City also received grants to support their preschool programs.
“Elk City is a very small, very rural community,” said Reach Club Director and Board Chair Sue Phillips. “We have continuously gotten positive feedback regarding our program, especially preparing students for kindergarten.”
Full list of Idaho Future Fund recipients in north Idaho:
- Avery School District #394 (Shoshone) – $15,000 to establish a preschool program.
- Kendrick Joint School District #283 (Latah) – $5,500 to purchase equipment to provide students at Kendrick Junior-Senior High School education and training in sheet metal fabrication.
- Memorial Community Center, Inc. (Bonner) – $20,000 to continue offering preschool for the 2023/24 school year.
- Moscow School District #281 (Latah) – $20,000 to provide new books in high school libraries.
- Panhandle Alliance for Education, Inc (Bonner) – $3,000 to support “Ready to Read,” PAFE’s early literacy reading program for all first-grade students in the Lake Pend Oreille School District.
- Priest Lake Community Education Foundation, Inc. (Bonner) – $15,000 to support early learners through free high-quality preschool, READY! for Kindergarten educational classes to parents of children birth through 5, and small group instruction in the kindergarten classroom.
- Reach Club, Inc. (Idaho) – $7,200 toward the salary of the Elk City preschool teacher.