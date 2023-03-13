RATHDRUM, Idaho - The Northern Lakes Fire District is proud to announce the beginning of a new era on March 13, 2023. Thirteen firefighters started the third and largest recruit class in the district's history, marking a significant milestone in their mission to provide the highest level of fire protection and emergency services to the community. Made possible by a three-year 4.5 million dollar Staffing for Adequate Firefighter and Emergency Responder Grant from Department of Home Land Security.
In addition, the district is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of a third fire station in Garwood, Idaho, in the fall. This new station will further expand Northern Lakes' coverage area and enhance its ability to respond to emergencies in a timely and effective manner.
The Northern Lakes Fire District has a long and proud history of serving the community. It all began in 1891 with the Village of Rathdrum's volunteer firefighters. In 1958, the Hayden Lake Volunteer Fire Department was created, followed by the merger of the city of Rathdrum and Rathdrum Rural in 1978 to include coverage of Twin Lakes, Garwood, and Hidden Valley areas in Kootenai county.
In 1984, residents in the Rimrock and Garwood area east of Hwy 95 voted to be annexed into the Hayden Lake Fire District after years of homes lost to fire without a fire department. Both fire districts became career, staffed 24/7/365 in the mid-90s. In October 2000, Hayden Lake and Rathdrum Fire Districts consolidated, forming today's Northern Lakes Fire District, which covers 108 square miles and responds to over 6,500 emergency incidents annually.
Northern Lakes Fire District Chief Pat Riley said, "We are excited to welcome our new recruit class and expand our operations to Garwood. These milestones represent our ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of service to our community. We are proud to build on the legacy of our volunteer and career firefighters who have served this area for over a century."
"Staffing a third station has been needed for many years," said Chief Pat Riley. He said the Fire District had tried five times to pass an override levy to try and increase the fire district's funding and that this grant was the only option t to try and get these extra firefighters into the community.
"At the end of three years period we, we're going to need to secure funding through another levy override, or the unfortunate part of this is the public going to be put to the vote to either support it or we're going to have to close the fire station that we just opened three years ago," Riley said.
The Northern Lakes Fire District remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community it serves and looks forward to continuing to provide top-notch fire protection and emergency services for years to come.