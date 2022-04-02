From Numerica Credit Union:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — $20,000 in scholarships will be distributed to high school seniors and college students through a pair of scholarship programs offered by Numerica Credit Union. The Continuing Education Scholarship and $tarting Off Right Scholarship aim to help students live well by pursuing higher education.
“It’s inspiring to see so many students in our community work tirelessly to better themselves by continuing their education,” said Kim Pearman-Gillman, Numerica’s senior vice president of community development and impact. “Numerica understands that going to school can be expensive, and our scholarship programs take down some of those barriers to support students reaching their dreams.”
There are four $2,500 Continuing Education Scholarships available. Applicants must be college students continuing to work fulltime on associate, bachelor's or master's degrees during the fall of 2022.
Numerica is also offering ten $1,000 $tarting Off Right Scholarships. These are for high school seniors entering into a trade, vocational, certificate, associate or bachelor’s degree program in the fall of 2022.
Numerica helps students through financial education and by offering$40,000 in scholarship funds every year. Applications for the Continuing Education Scholarship and $tarting Off Right Scholarship are open until April 30.
For more information or to apply for a Numerica scholarship, visit numericacu.com/learn/financial-education.
