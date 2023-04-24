From North I-90 Odessa Aquifer Grondwater Replacement Project/EL 22.1 Landowner Association:
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Washington State Legislature recently and unanimously approved a 2023-25 Capital Budget which includes $32.8 million for the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program. Senator Mark Schoesler (9TH Legislative District), Senator Judy Warnick (13th Legislative District), and Senator Nikki Torres (15th Legislative District) along with Representative Mary Dye (9th Legislative District) and Representative Bryan Sandlin (15th Legislative District) were instrumental in helping to get this important irrigation infrastructure funding included in the Final Capital Budget.
The purpose of the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program (OGWRP) is to provide surface water from the Federal Columbia Basin Project (CBP) to replace groundwater from declining irrigation wells in the Odessa Subarea, reduce the risk of economic loss to the region’s agriculture sector relying on declining and/or failing groundwater wells, and provide relief to the declining water levels in the Odessa subarea aquifer.
The North I-90 / EL 22.1 Odessa Aquifer Groundwater Replacement Project (which is part of the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program) would help deep well irrigators/farmers in the declining Odessa Aquifer north of I-90 and east of Moses Lake in Washington State. The project would provide surface water from the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District's "East Low Canal" by utilizing new canal turnouts infrastructure, new pump stations located at various locations along the Canal. This project will replace the groundwater pumping from the aquifer.
Over the past 50 years, irrigation has taken place in the Odessa Subarea Aquifer in the northern Columbia Basin of Washington State. A large portion of the Subarea is located within the boundaries of the United States Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) Columbia Basin Project, with the landowners utilizing wells to irrigate their properties rather than water provided through Project facilities. Those wells have experienced serious water level declines that have adversely impacted pumping levels to the point that many wells have had to be deepened or abandoned.
As a result, the EL 22.1 Landowner Association was formed and significant progress is being made to build a surface water irrigation system (the North I-90/EL 22.1 System) north of I-90 & east of Moses Lake, WA which would serve up to several thousand acres of irrigated lands from the East Low Canal to at least Road T NE or as far as Road W NE, which is about 8 or 10 miles east of Moses Lake, respectively. The proposed irrigation system would include a new canal turnout infrastructure, a large-scale canal pump station, an electrical substation, booster pump stations and approximately 6 to 8 miles of large diameter pipeline to provide Columbia Basin Project surface water to various properties.
Recently, it was announced that the North I-90 / EL 22.1 Odessa Aquifer Groundwater Replacement Project has reached an important milestone, as IRZ Consulting (an irrigation system design and engineering firm) had completed and released a 400-page 60% Design and Engineering Report for the proposed EL 22.1 system to various federal and state agencies, which means that the EL 22.1 Project is following all the engineering standards and requirements of the US Bureau of Reclamation, and meets stringent thresholds and criteria to receive state and federal funding. More importantly, the EL 22.1 Project is immediately eligible for the above $32.8 million in funding as the Capital Budget requires that at least 30% of the design work be completed by July 1, 2023. The EL 22.1 Project is 60% designed.
While the above-mentioned funding in the Washington State Capital Budget funding is great news for the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program (OGWRP), some federal funding will also be needed to assist in the construction of the North I-90 / EL 22.1 Irrigation Infrastructure Project (from the East Low Canal to Road T NE or Road W NE).
As a result, the EL 22.1 Landowner Association looks forward to working with our local federal legislators (US Reps. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers and Dan Newhouse, and US Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell) to obtain Federal Infrastructure Funding to partially or fully match the state funding that has been committed for the North I-90 / EL 22.1 Irrigation Infrastructure Project.